Having Accomplished His Mission In PDP, Is Obaseki On His Way To APC?

By Temidayo Akinsuyi

LAGOS – When Governor Godwin Obaseki won the September 19 governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), some political analysts had predicted that he and his deputy, Phillip Shaibu will soon find their ways back to their original party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). It was believed that the APC governors were sympathetic to Obaseki, whom they believed was unjustly victimised by Adams Oshiomhole, the then national chairman of the APC.

Shortly before the election, Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state warned Obaseki against returning to APC if he wins but he should honour his agreement with the PDP that gave him the platform to contest after he was pushed out of APC.

Fayose said, “My position is that, for obvious reasons, I am not a fan of either Governor Obaseki or (Adams) Oshiomhole. That notwithstanding, I believe Obaseki will win, but he should honour his agreement with the PDP by not returning to APC after assuming office for the second term for flimsy excuses.”

After Obaseki’s victory, Fayose again, in his congratulatory message reminded Obaseki that the PDP came to his rescue when he was disqualified from contesting the election by the APC, saying he should disregard all pressure to return to the former party.

“I congratulate Governor Godwin Obaseki and urge him to see this victory as a challenge by the people of Edo State to do more for them. Most importantly, I wish to remind him that PDP came to his rescue in his hour of political need and he should remain in the party, not minding the pressure that will be mounted on him,” he said.

Obaseki, on his part also promised that he has no intention of returning to the APC, where he was pushed out.

Speaaking while addressing State House Correspondents in Abuja after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, the governor stated that as a politician of repute, his conscience would not allow him betray those who gave him shelter when there was a political storm. He also explained that he did not leave the APC on his own terms, but was forced out, an action which he says will not allow him to leave the PDP where he got support in his time of need.

“I think I’ve shown that I’m a politician with integrity and I have made it very clear that I didn’t leave the other party on my own, I was pushed out of the party, and someone else gave me cover, gave me an opportunity. It will not be the right thing to do to now leave who helped you, who gave you the umbrella in your storm, and then go back to the person who pushed you out.”

However, from recent events in Edo, there are signs that Obaseki may be plotting a return to the APC after less than two years in the PDP.

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, had last week said his supporters and that of Obaseki, may have no choice than to dump the PDP if the party continues to treat them as outcasts.

He said after Obaseki resigned his membership of the APC to join PDP, the ruling party was yet to integrate his supporters and other APC members who joined him to the new party in 2020.

“We have not been accepted into PDP and for us, we are not telling the governor it is either now or we leave.We are in PDP now and expected that we will be integrated. When I say ‘we’, not just Philip Shaibu, I’m talking about Anselm Ojezua (former Edo APC chairman) and the state working committee, the ward chairmen and the executives, the leaders of APC then, and all the well-wishers that left APC because of Obaseki”.

“We have been meeting and we have said we need to be integrated. Anselm Ojezua resigned his membership as chairman of the state; the ward chairmen resigned; other executives resigned to join PDP.

“As I speak, they have not been integrated and we are talking about harmonisation; they have refused to harmonise. For some of us, that means we are not welcome in PDP.

“We are not saying dismantle, drive everybody and accept us. We are saying create room for Anselm Ojezua and create room for others. Just like we have done in the appointment in government — we’ve created space for the old PDP that we met. They are commissioners”.

“For me, Philip Shaibu, I have no plans to leave. For Philip Shaibu, his followers, and the followers of Obaseki that left APC to PDP, they plan to leave PDP but to where? For now, I don’t know,” he said.

“Why? Because we felt we are not accepted in PDP and that is the reason we are actually thinking that it is time to just draw the curtains and leave.

“We left APC because of the oppression by APC national chairman meted on the governor. And for some of us that hated oppression, we decided to jettison our relationship with the godfather then to follow the governor to the PDP.”

On those behind the party’s internal crisis, Shaibu laid the blame on the doorsteps of the national leadership of the PDP.

“We need the national to come and resolve these issues and they have been moving the goalpost from one end to another. The problem is from the national. I will not want to blame it on the national chairman but I will also blame him because the issues are before him. Since he took over leadership, he has not deemed it fit to call for a meeting to resolve the Edo crisis.”

Many believed that Shaibu was only fronting for Obaseki and his comments drew the ire of Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike who described him as an ingrate for threatening to leave the PDP.

He also said he has written to the leadership of the party at the national level to discipline the deputy governor for the comment.

“Threatening the party, that there are alternatives to PDP. This is the same people that were kneeling down to beg for us to give them the umbrella, today you have the effrontery to threaten the PDP. Such a shame. These are the same people when they were denied tickets under APC, they were running helter-skelter begging everybody to give them an umbrella and we gave them an umbrella,”.

“And he lost his local government when we were in Edo, he lost. And he would come out on television to threaten the party that there are alternatives, look at the deputy governor, it’s unfortunate.”

“I have written to the national chairman of the party that if they don’t constitute a disciplinary committee against the deputy governor, I will invoke the sanctions of the party and will make sure they must discipline that deputy governor”.

“A deputy governor (is) threatening the party! I have never seen a thing like this in my life. A deputy governor coming on television to tell the party if you don’t do this. It’s very unfortunate for our party, a deputy governor is wearing khaki, look at it, I’ve never seen a thing like this in my life. This is the first time I can see a deputy governor come out on the television to tell the party if you don’t do this… who is his father?”

“Let him come and threaten a whole party where we are as governors, now that he has started the trouble, let him note, we will make sure he never have rest. You don’t come and threaten us, it won’t work and it will never work.”

Despite making reference to Shaibu, Wike’s outbursts did not go down well with Obaseki said that it was surprising that the Rivers governor could resort to personal attacks on Shaibu without reaching out to him (Obaseki) as colleague-governors before his public outburst.

In a statement titled, ‘Obaseki to Wike: PDP is not your personal property, Edo cannot be procured’, Obaseki described Wike’s attack as “most unfortunate and totally uncalled for”.

“No one is against his desire to run for president, however, his ambition should not be embarked on in such a way that it would cause disruption at different levels, such as the PDP Governors’ Forum as well as different chapters of the party across the country.

“It clearly amounts to delusion of grandeur, for any one man to nurse the idea that he owns or has more stake in the PDP and everyone should pander to him”.

Not one to take insults lightly, Wike fired back, describing Obaseki as an ingrate who refused to be grateful to the party and the people who supported him to be re-elected when he left the APC.

He also apologised to Oshiomhole, whom he said had initially warned them about accepting Governor Obaseki into the PDP fold but they failed to listen to him.

“If you check the DNA of Obaseki, what you will see in that DNA is betrayal, serial betrayal, and ungratefulness. Let me stand today to apologise to Adams Oshiomhole who has been vindicated by telling us that we will see the true colour, the insincerity, the ungratefulness of Governor Obaseki.

“We have voted for PDP since 1999 till now; ask Governor Obaseki if he has done anything for PDP (or) voted for PDP. The only election he voted was his own election – where we gave him an umbrella.”

It remains to be seen how the PDP governors, led by Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state will handle the issue but from all indications, Obaseki appears to be on his way to his original abode in APC having accomplished his mission in PDP.

https://independent.ng/is-obaseki-on-his-way-to-apc-after-accomplishing-mission-in-pdp/

