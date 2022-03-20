Healings At The Lords Chosen Crusade In Warri (Photos)

JUST IN: THE DAY 1 INSTANT TOUCH OF GOD AT ” GOD HAS SWORN TO BLESS YOU”, WARRI 2022.

Saturday 19th September 2022.

The servant of God, Pastor Lazarus Muoka instructed the disabled to do whatever he instructs them to do, he confronted all ailments by the reason of the stripes given to Jesus Christ at the cross of cavalry and decreed strength and power to the weak. He cursed paralysis, ordered the cripple to walk, cancelled blindness and gave a blasting knockout to deaf and dumb declaring victory, deliverance and freedom to all who are oppressed by the enemy.

Astoundingly, his utterances birthed these:

1. A man, 40 years born deaf and dumb healed.

2. A man, 35 years born deaf and dumb healed.

3. A girl, 10 years born deaf and dumb healed.

4. A woman, 10 years stroke healed.

5. A woman, 20 years deaf and dumb healed.

6. A man, 3 years of partial stroke healed.

7. A woman, 5 years stroke healed.

8. A man, 4 years stroke healed.

9. A man, 7 years stroke healed.

10. A woman, 1 years stroke healed.

11. A woman, 3 weeks stroke healed.

12. A woman, 1 year stroke healed.

13. A man, 15 years stroke healed.

14. A man, 6 years kidney dieses healed.

15. A woman,1 month stroke healed.

16. A man, 3 years stroke healed.

17. A man, 6 months broken bone joined together.

18. A man, 1 month stroke healed.

19. A woman, 2 years paralysis unable to stand healed.

20. A man, 15 years hearing with one hear healed.

21. A woman, 4 months heart pain, swollen leg, swollen stomach healed.

22. A woman, 6 years paralysis healed.

23. A girl, 9 years born deaf and dumb healed.

24. A man, 6 months bone dislocation joined together.

25. A man, 5 months paralysis healed.

26. A man, 6 years paralysis healed.

27. A man, 11 months stroke healed.

28. A man, 15 years chronic waste pain healed.

29. A woman, 2 years leg pain healed.

30. A woman, 5 years paralysis healed.

31. A man, 1 year 6months stroke healed.

32. A woman, 2 years arthritis high blood pressure and Rheumatism healed.

33. A man, 7 years Rheumatism healed.

34. A woman, 3 years paralysis healed.

35. A man, 1 year broken waste healed.

36. A man, 3 years stroke healed.healinggg woman, 1 year and 7 months rheumatic pain healed.

38. A woman with 5 years of liver problems healed.

39. A man, 30 years deaf and dumb healed.

40. 2 girls, 16 and 18 years born deaf and dumb from the same mother healed.

41. A woman, 40 years can’t work chronic rheumatism healed.

42. A man,18 months broken leg healed.

