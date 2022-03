Last night, the rain that fell in Ibadan cause so much damage. One of such was two cars and a bike that were destroyed after the fence of a filling station they parked beside fall on them (see pictures).

Like a silver linen in the cloud, the driver of one of cars just came down to take refuge in a near by bar when the ugly event occurred.

I am wondering if the car owners will sue the filling station for damages or they will just thank God for life.

