‘Help! A Loan Company Insists I Take Another Loan!’ (Photos)

I took the loan and it’s was due for repayment yesterday. On my own I was waiting for funds somewhere so I can set off the loan. Then A lady from the company called and was just ranting, I wanted to explain to the girl to have patience till 5pm she wasn’t just listening, she was just ranting and bang the call on me.

Luckily for me few minutes later the money am expecting entered and I pay the loan immediately I do the repayment but seems the lady didn’t notice and the app wasn’t cleared. I didn’t even noticed myself because I had low battery and I was on transit. Lagos traffic

Then around 10pm I got another debit alert from the company immediate I notify the lady through WhatsApp with the proof of payment I made earlier and what she said shocked me. She said the company can’t refund the money that I should keep the debits alerts and took another loan but I refused say na my money I want but she is insisting that I will have to take another loan.

I don’t want to take another loan am done with those loan sharks but how can I get my money back please. Should I take the risk because I don’t know the game she wants to play o.

Help me guys

