‘Help! Goods Worth ₦200,000,000 Detained By Nigeria Customs’

HELP, NIGERIAN CUSTOMS ZONE B,KADUNA SEIZED MY GOODS UNJUSTLY, DEMANDS ELEVEN MILLION NAIRA AS DUTY.

Please, Some one should help me get justice from Nigerian Customs Fed. Ops Unit Zone B,Kaduna.

This is a new account created so as to give confidentiality.

On 11th March 2022, We bought Smoked Donkey Meat at Kebbi Livestock Market and loaded it after getting all the necessary clearance from the Ministry of Animal Health Kebbi state.

On getting to Kangiwa, we were intercepted by the men of Nigerian Customs Service, they asked us what was inside the Truck, we told them that it was smoked donkey meat, one of them said they needed to see the waybill, we showed it to them, they insisted that we go to their office, we followed them.

On getting there they arrested my Second partner and put him inside the Cell, he has some health challenges that he is managing, they left him inside there from Saturday 12th March Till today Thursday 17th March, no medication and his health is deteriorating.

They presented a document that we are supposed to Pay Eleven Million Naira (11,000,000) as Duty for the goods

They eventually invited the men of National Environmental standards and regulations Enforcement Agency to inspect the goods and which they did and Certified that the goods are fit for human consumption and hence they should be released to us

Fellow good Nigerians, as am writing this, today 20th makes it 10days since those perishable items were seized and detained in their custody, yet they refused to release them.

Am using this medium to call on the Comptroller General Customs, Col. Hamid Ali to intervene so that the damages done to those goods will be ameliorated as this is the investment of hard working Nigerians.

https://mobile.twitter.com/UbalangaK/status/1506010295999041539/photo/1

https://twitter.com/UbalangaK/status/1506008623641673728?s=20&t=BsygMZOHnPKwAnSyNsy-EA

Please MoDs assist in getting this to front page so that help will come.

