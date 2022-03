I know this is not the right section for this but I need a wider view.

My neighbor just gave birth. I want to go greet them but I’m short of what to say. I don’t wanna go there and be looking like a fool.

I don’t know how to start the conversation.

What do I say when I get there?

I don’t know how something so simple could be also very difficult to do .

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...