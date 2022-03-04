‘Help! I Forget Things Easily. Do I Have A Medical Condition?’

Please help me Nairalander! Do I have a medical problem? Why do I forget things a lot?

Here’s the thing, I am someone who forgets things a lot. This may not sound like a big deal to you, but this problem is ruining the relationship I have with people.

There’ll be times when my friends would call telling me to do stuff for them, and the next day when we meet and they ask for the feedback, I’ll be there looking stupid because I didn’t remember them calling me at all. This is a problem because most times they think I faking the fact that I failed to remember.

I’ll be nineteen in a few months but I’m seriously worried for myself. I’m the kind of person who buys about three PEN every single day because I always forget where I dropped the last ones.

Don’t get me wrong, I do well in school, I currently have a 4.8 CGPA. The things I’m taught in school always seem to stick in my head, but every other thing doesn’t.

I have lost a lot of valuable friends because of this. Yes! It’s that bad.

There was a time I had a huge quarrel with a toxic friend, we ended up breaking up our friendship. But when the next semester began, I started wondering why she wasn’t talking to me. I tried approaching her but she ignored me.

I didn’t understand her behavior until the day I was flipping through my diary where I read that I had quarreled with her.

Please, I need help! My mum complains a lot about my behavior! Do I have a medical condition?

This problem is so bad that I had to buy a bracelet that connects my phone to my hand because I have lost count of how many times my phone slipped out of my hands.

If not for the sound that my phone makes when it hits the floor, I never would have known that it slipped off my hands.

I can’t write all of the experiences I’ve had, but please I need help! I’m tired of carrying a book Jotter/planner around, and I’m tired of setting an alarm for something small like “TAKE THE CUP BACK TO THE KITCHEN”.

HELP ME!

