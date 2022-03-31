‘Help!!! My Dad’s Cashew Farm Doesn’t Produce’

What is the essence of having a large cashew farm without it bringing forth fruits. Knowing well that the joy seen in a cashew farmer can’t be over emphasized when he sees each of the branches bringing forth flowers which eventually results into cashew fruit and the seed.

My Dad owns a large cashew farm which occupies most of our farm land. Thereby, depriving us of growing food crops in those areas. With the spike in the price of cashew seeds, it always saddens me when I recall how those trees has been failing us.

As at 3 years ago, we realized 11 bags of the seed. Subsequently, the yield has decreased drastically. We got only 5 bags this year which has become the worst of all. Funny enough, more cashew trees are grown every year. Some of the trees don’t bring out flowers at all. whereas, some will and the flowers dry off later.

If you have any information which will make the yield of those trees increase, please, you are welcome.

