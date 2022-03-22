‘Help! My Girlfriend Is A Lesbian. How I Caught Her’

Hello guys I’m in need of a solution. I started dating my babe since last year, and we plan on getting married this year.

Believe me, I’m completely in love with her. Since I met this girl, it’s as though every other girl isn’t worth my time. I would say that we love ourselves to the best of my knowledge.

I didn’t ever believe that my babe was a cheat, so I don’t suspect her, neither do I read her text messages , nor even ask who called her and all that.

Something stupid happened today though. I checked my babes whatsapp chat out of curiosity without her permission (please guys forgive me for that). She was working on a project beside me while I was reading her chat.

I noticed she wasnt comfortable as I told her I only wanted to preview her whatsapp stickers. As I spent more time with her phone, she became so worried that she had to get her phone, asking what I was doing with her phone.

I told her I was reading her chat, then she got real angry, that I shouldn’t have read her messages. There are contents there she doesnt want me to see.

Pretending as though I havent seen anything yet, I asked her , which content? Then she was already angry and collected her phone.

I tried getting g her phone but to no avail. Then I sat her down. Babe tell me, are you a lesbian ? She vehemently denied, asking why I will even ask her such question. Then I told her about her chat with one girl. She was trying to defend her self that the chat doesnt mean anything. The said chat was actually lesbian related.

I asked my babe, is the girl you were chatting with a lesbian, she said yes. I said fine, give me your phone let me continue reading then if you have nothing to hide from me. She refused.

I told her that her refusal only means 1 thing, and that can threaten our very relationship…

To cut the low g story short, at some point, she began to cry. I told her I knew she was a lesbian from that chat, I only wanted her to tell me with her mouth. She didnt directly admit it though, but she said that she was working on fixing her problem.

Admit it baby, so I know if its something I can fix with you, babe said she will tell me everything tomorrow, that she can’t get herself to discuss anything with me today. With this, I had to understand and let her go. Hopefully tomorrow she can confide in me finally about her (I suppose) lesbian affairs.

Honestly I love this babe. Up until today, i have always believed that she loves me too. But this revelation is really threatening to destroy my future with her.

Before she left today , after I must have given her my word that telling me all her dark truth will not stop me from loving her, she said I was saying those just so she can open up. That if I leave her or change my behaviour towards her when she tell me what shes been hiding, it will not be good.

Please guys, how do I face this serious problem now in a mature way ?

Please I’m not here to play, I need mature contributions.

I created a new account for privacy sake

