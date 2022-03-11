Herdsmen Militias Slaughter 8 People In Benue (Graphic Photos)

No fewer than 8 people have been killed in two separate attacks lunched by Fulani militias in Benue state.

It was gathered that the sad development occured Iye village, in Uvir council ward, along Daudu-Gbajimba road and branch Udei, around Yelwata axis in Guma local government areas of Benue State.

The herders had earlier issued a threat to the Tse Torkula community, asking them to leave the village or face dire consequences, an eyewitness account said.

The eyewitness further narrated that the militias came on motorcycles and without any herd of cattle, they started shooting sporadically into the air before breaking into the houses of their victims who were already fast asleep.

The sad development was confirmed in a statement by the security Adviser to the governor, Col. Paul Hemba retd,.

He said that eight people were murdered, stating that, “Six people were killed in Iye village along Daudu/Gbamjinba road. It happened in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) at branch Udeyen, close to the water in Yelwata. Two other people were also killed.”

This is coming barely 48 hours after suspected Fulani militia killed over five persons in the Ahentse, Nzorov council ward in same local government and wounded many.



