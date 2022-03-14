Herpes: Skin Rashes And Hook Pain On Lower Left Abdomen. Help!!!

TL;DR: I was diagnosed with Herpes. I have a constant itch that now looks like ring worm circle on the upper left side of my ribs and I also have hook pain on the lower left side of my abdomen, just below the ribs(spleen region). I’ve gone to the hospital but doctors said it’s nothing. What’s the cause and what can I do?

I recently got diagnosed with Herpes and I’m currently on aciclovir. The thing is, before I did this herpes test, I have been having itch from the inside of the left side of my body for like months now and when I looked at it at the mirror, it has this circle like ring worm like. Though it isn’t really visible but it’s something I can notice and it has this slight dark coloration.

Now, I’ve been having this hook pain too for a while on the lower left side of my abdomen, around the spleen region, just below my ribs and it’s usually prevalent at night. Mind you, I’ve gone to the govt hospital to complain about this and the doctors are saying I should not worry that it’s nothing.

The way kidney infection news is flying here and there, I don’t wanna be caught on the web.

Please Doctors and other health practitioners, what can I do? What kind of cream can I apply to the rash and what should I do as regards the hook pain too and what’s the likely cause of this?

Please help!!!

