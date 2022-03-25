HND In Architecture Or 4 Month Intensive Coding/Programming

Good evening dear all, I am a guy around 30years, learnt draftsmanship and then went ahead to obtain a Diploma in Architectural technology.

I have been practicing for years now and I must say I’m good at what I do,at least I make money from the drawings, building executions and supervisions. I have read countless times how lucrative and the prospect coding and programming comes with in this age.

The question is, I have obtained the HND form of Federal polytechnic Ado but there’s this program I registered for online and I have been selected out many appliccants to be part of the 50 persons that would be trained for 4 months for 7 days a week,(Monday to Wednesday virtual classes and Thursday to Sunday physical classes)

note: this comes with stipends but the bone of contention is once given admission for HND it would be upheaval to run such a program with my academics because Architecture itself comes with lots of commitments.

Extra.. During my ND days, I couldn’t keep a girlfriend because Architecture no be your mate, outta about 120 of us, we had just 6 females and many didn’t graduate with us because of their complacency.

Please i could make use of advices.

