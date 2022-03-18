Hon. Samaila Suleiman Resigns From APC, Defects To PDP

A member of the House of Representatives, Samaila Suleiman (APC, Kaduna North), has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) citing the internal squabbles in the party as his reason.

Daily Trust reports that Suleiman, who represents Kaduna North federal constituency is also the chairman of the House Committee on Special Duties.

In a letter dated March 8, 2022 to the APC state Chairman in Kaduna, Emmanuel Jekada, Suleiman stated that his decision followed the breakdown of internal democracy and fractionalization of the party at all levels, especially at the national level.

The letter, which was copied to the APC chairman for Kaduna North LGA and ward chairman for Unguwan Sarki, stated that the resignation took immediate effect.

He also attached his membership registration card.

Confirming the resignation, the APC chairman for Kaduna North LGA, Sulaiman Wada, said the letter was received at the state secretariat.

He however said as the rep member did not follow the proper channel of resigning at the ward level, the LG and ward will have to apply to the state party to get the certified copy of his resignation letter.



https://dailytrust.com/why-i-dumped-apc-kaduna-rep

