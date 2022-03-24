Horrible Bosses And Toxic Workplace: My Little Experience

Horriblebosses and #toxicworkplace is trending on twitter and having worked in few places, I can say that a lot is really happening in the work space. Everyone thinks the best way to avoid all those stuffs is to be a boss of your own but then what is a boss without an employee?

For starters, you go for an interview scheduled for 9am and they’ll keep you waiting till 4pm all in the name of testing your patience…like for real After all na u dey find work so you’ll have to wait till whenever. When you finally get interviewed and they’ll ask how much you want to be paid, you mention your desired amount and they go like “no oh, we can’t pay you that for now, instead we’ll pay this”, like almost half of what you mentioned….hmmm it’s well.

Or is it the managers that presents 50k to the boss as your salary and ends up paying 30k to the staff and pockets 20k? Or is it the randy ones that wants to sleep with all the female workers whether married or not and fire the ones who refuse their advances? Or the ones that encourage the foreign bosses (Chinese,Lebanese,Indian) to be wicked on the staff cos that’s what they deserve. Matter plenty!!!

What about job security? I’ve not seen, you could be on your way to work and have an accident and nobody cares, instead they call an interview for your replacement . A colleague of mine in a hotel fell off a staircase while serving customers at the rooftop bar with drinks worth over 100k and broke her leg and all the owner cared about was the drinks that were broken, long story short, she was made to pay for the drinks, nobody talked about her broken leg �

Okay treat me however you like but once it’s month end, pls pay me my money cos that’s why I’m working!!! No, they won’t. Salary is meant to be paid at month end latest the last day of the month but some bosses would pay middle of the next month, some won’t even pay at all and when you complain it’s an offence, on top my money kwa? Na wah oh!!!

Or is it the unnecessary deductions? You come late they deduct 1k, You no come staff meeting they deduct like 3k, at the end of the month you are left with almost nothing.

Or is it the verbal and sometimes physical abuse? Some company owners really need to do better, we know it’s your company and your money no need to rub it in my face. My ex boss once threatened to break bottle on my head over a minor issue and nothing would happen, my dears, I resigned after that threat cos he can do it and truly nothing would happen, no be Nigeria we dey? SMH ��‍♀️

I could go on and on, a lot of people are really suffering in their jobs but it’s like a “we die here” situation cos there’s no job outside so you endure whatever comes till a better offer comes,it’s so sad � really.

Should be talk about our fellow colleagues, like na the same thing we find come but you want to make work difficult for me too? The “eye service” ones that are ready to throw you under the bus at the expense of your job? Or the ones sleeping with the bosses and managers telling them who to sack and who to leave? Or the extreme ones who go to the extent of using charms and juju to attack you? Hmmm… Chineke zoba anyi oh cos things are really happening.

Matter plenty no be small, which one I go talk ,which one I go leave? In all things, we’ll keep grinding and never give up cos God would surely come through. One day , the sun will shine and we go smile, cheers to everyone working legit to make a living, Ogadinma.

Drops pen…

