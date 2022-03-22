Horrible Bosses: What Is Your Story?

#HorribleBosses is currently treading on Twitter.

I woke up to a couple of horrible bosses experiences on Twitter. Some experiences are unimaginable in saner climes but as you all know in Nigeria anything goes.

My experience with working with a horrible boss is quite interesting.

1. My boss has cameras in every office in the building including lunchroom. There are audio listening devices in some offices too.

2. He can fire you without a query or a termination letter.

3. All the fair skinned fine chicks in the building belongs to him, you don’t want to get caught over fraternising with them.

4. He gets really pissed when it is time to pay salaries. One time, he tore the payroll. He says he would have shutdown the Company but because he doesn’t want us to loose out jobs.

Add yours.

If you ever resigned to protect your mental health, you are not a coward. You were never a failure. You are bold to choose a better life for yourself.

Congratulations warrior, you survived �

#horriblebosses. Copied

