How A Thief Rained Insults On Me Before He ‘Escaped’ – A Nairaland Member

I saw a thief in action two days ago. It happened at the main gate of a 4-Star hotel called BEGONIA hotel in Oyo town. The hotel is located along Oyo-Ibadan expressway.

About 8:20 pm that day, I was passing by the main gate of the said hotel when a guy standing in front of the gate signalled to me for a ride; I’m into Okada riding business. The street was without any passerby at the time except me, who was loitering to pick up passengers. The guy asked me to wait and he quickly went back into the hotel and resurfaced about 3 seconds later with a loaded 50 litres jerrican probably filled with diesel or engine oil. He quickly sat on my bike, dragged the jerrican, and placed it on the passenger’s foot rack.

“Speed off in this direction”, he shouted at me without telling me his destination let alone giving me the chance to negotiate the price for the journey.

“To where?” I asked.

“Express”, he shouted at me again with the air of mounting irascibility.

That ‘Express’ he mentioned is a trailer park along the expressway, a thriving market for bunkered petroleum products. The direction he asked me to take was not straightforward. We had to follow some obscure streets before getting back to the expressway.

Then the insults began when he asked me to increase speed. I told him I was being cautious to avoid an accident because his heavy load was not balanced and I was using great efforts to steer the bike to safety. Then he said other riders have been engaging in high speed despite the load with ease.

Speaking my mother’s tongue, “Your ilk should never be found as an Okada rider because only old men approaching the grave ride this way. I needed to get out of sight within split-seconds and you were acting like a dumb rider”, he said.

He later asked me to stop in front of a shop, took the loaded jerrican inside and came back 5 minutes later. He told me his new destination, while raining more invectives on me. I had to be patient with him so that he could pay his transport fare in full — someone that could boldly steal in a location with CCTV cameras may decide not to pay to me the amount of money I was yet to tell him. You don’t need a soothsayer to tell you that the guy, in connivance with an insider, just stole something from the hotel.

I checked the hotel’s website for a contact through which I can report the theft or whatever that is, and I found an email and phone numbers probably under the manager’s control. If they are putting their CCTV to good use, they won’t need me to report the theft. I was not trying to report the theft as a good citizen; I needed to get back at the thief because of the insults I suffered without being able to reply him. Good riddance!

