How Authentic Is This Interview?

I got this mail today after applying to an advert here on Nairaland.
Anybody else got this?
How sure can I get that its not GNLD?
MAIL BELOW:
After proper perusal of your Resume sent to us, we are pleased to inform you that your Application/CV information with us had been reviewed and considered.
To this effect above, you are hereby invited for an interview session with our Management/Human Resource team at Prime Access Consulting Company, a consulting firm recruiting for one of our prestigious Client in the Food and Beverage Industry.
TIME: 10:00am
DATE: Wednesday, 9th of March, 2022.
ADDRESS: 7, Solomon Durodola Street, Car-wash Bus-stop, Opposite Twin-Faja Supermaker, Unity Estate, Egbeda, Lagos.
NOTE: Kindly come along with 2 Copies of your updated Resume/ CV carrying your current address of residence.
Also Dress Corporate, because that will also be a point of assessment too.
Do acknowledge this mail to show you will be present.
For further inquiry kindly call;