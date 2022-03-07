How Brandon Williams Reacted To Being Fouled By Christian Eriksen

When Norwich’s Brandon Williams was hauled to the ground against Brentford on Saturday, his first instinct was to confront the opponent who had fouled him.

Williams reacted angrily but his hostility quickly disappeared when he realised his adversary was Christian Eriksen, the Denmark midfielder starting a match for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

Instead, in a touching moment that came in the heat of an important fixture in the fight for Premier League survival, Williams opted to hug the former Tottenham player as they both lay on the ground.

“It was brilliant!” former Manchester City defender Micah Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live. “Williams’ reaction was fantastic – it’s Eriksen, I can’t be mad at Eriksen!”

Eriksen’s luck was short lived though as referee Anthony Taylor, who was in charge of the game against Finland in June when the Dane collapsed, showed him a yellow card.

But it was still a day Eriksen won’t forget in a hurry, as the Bees went on to win 3-1 and move six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.



https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60634721

