God forgive me last week I saw an advance man hawking catapults on the way in the hot sun I began to wonder apart from birds do they use catapults to kill bush meats too?

Is better I start begging on the road side than be doing such a business that he sure me say for a whole year na only 2 catapult he feel sell.

If I ever see the guy again am going to buy all the catapult with 100k and burn them right in is presence . Forget hunger this business at Present 2022 no normal rara

