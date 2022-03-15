‘How Do I Change This My Mindset About Men?’

Omoh…

I know I’m not supposed to be worried but I have to

Whenever a guy approaches me,no matter how nice and lovely he looks,

All I think is,he just wants to explore my pussie and move on..and gbamm I’ll just ghost him and this goes on with every guy I meet.

I’ve had failed relationships, infact the last one ended when I discovered my ex bf was cheating on me with my cousin that I’m four years older than and I’m sure that I’ve moved on completely but I don’t seem to trust any guy any longer

The way I reject men who approach me cos all I think is “he only wants to fvck you, nothing else” is sooo alarming, and I fear if I continue like this,I may not marry

How do I change this mentality?

How do I change my mindset about men abeg?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...