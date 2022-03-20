How Do I Deal With This Issues Between My Wife And I?

I was part of NPOWER 2017 set that’s batch B enroll in under Nteach before our program terminated

Since then I used the savings I had to buy a fairly used daylong machine.

So after the program I used that to feed the family 3 months back we both discussed about how we will be able to upgrade or our lives Abit to earn more cash to sustain the family

so we both agreed to sell the bike then borrowed money and buy Keke napep.

Since npower stop paying I was not really enable to borrow from the bank but before I sold my bike.

Her friend promised to borrow us 200k so that at least we can get fairly used Keke for 320 since the new one is costly but after selling my bike her friend refused to assist us saying that the money she could have borrow us was used for another purpose.

Although I was a bit disappointed but didn’t complain now my wife feels guilty because my life totally changed my things spoiled and I could afford the Keke since our plan didn’t work out and the money on saved from the bike I sold wasn’t enough anymore to get me another bike.

How do I get her to stop blaming herself? I believe God has reasons for such thing happening to me. How do I feed them till I buy one?

Major problem is family and friends see her as a woman that brought me down but I clearly understood that her intention was to support but it failed so I myself consider it as a blessing from God.

