Please, can anyone highlight the procedure for ejecting a tenant from one’s building in lagos?

The said tenant was owing over 1 years rent, not paying and not leaving.

Tenant was charged to court. The case has been ongoing for more than a year. Tenant and her lawyer do not show up in court on hearing date and have been adjourned for this reason each time…

Now running to almost 3 years in the flat without paying rent and without leaving….

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...