‘How Do I Press Charges Against A Bullion Van That Damaged My Car?’

Yesterday around 12:30pm, I was on my way to ShopRite Enugu, on getting to the gate, I was blocked by the kids selling nose masks, so I applied brake and wind down trying to purchase one for myself.

Unknown to me there was a bullion Van approaching, I was not really blocking the road but the bullion Van just from no where hit my car from behind and caused a lot of damage to my headlights and bumper, and I was bleeding from the nose too, before I got down, they drove off with police escort.

I was advised by people around not to pursue them but after a while I tracked them into the CBN bank in Enugu. ….

My car is a Toyota Corolla 2015, Please how do I get this people to pay because I just bought the car and I don’t think I was really blocking the road. The bullion Van driver did this on purpose.

