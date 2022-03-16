How Do People In Nigeria Sleep?

Currently in my room, just rolling on the bed, heavy heat in the room as there is no light. Ontop of that, the neighbours generator just pounding my head heavily as the noise is just too much.

A lot of people are in this situation in Nigeria. How do they sleep also realising that plenty bills to be paid.

Apple fruit just one is now 250 naira, Airflight fare may be going to 120,000 naira per trip soon. Cost of things skyrocketing everyday in naija and salary still remains the same.

How do we sleep? God help us!

