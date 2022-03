Please I discovered long ago that I am very temperamental and don’t like being shouted on especially when I know I am in the right.

I usually flare up at my boss for shouting on me and this doesn’t seem right although it is true bosses shouldn’t shout at their employees.

How do you cope with this at your workplace?

