In my department i discovered that my colleagues and i, our salary is being deducted supposedly to serve as “punitive measures”.

This deductions apart from being unfair, is for random unconnected events.

It turns out its happening every month which obviously portrays WHATEVER PURPOSE ITS MEANT FOR as being sinister.

How do you deal with this if you are experiencing such ?

