How Do You Manage Energy Consumption At Home?

I am just curious with the disco tariff on energy consumption, if one is not careful the cost of buying energy will be competing with rent. I have seen apartments that share prepaid meter and all parties involved agreed to only use energy /light during the night or weekend, so they disconnect from disco during day.

I was like there could be a better way to manage energy consumption. If you have an alternative way pls. share and let’s benefit from it.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...