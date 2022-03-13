I am just curious with the disco tariff on energy consumption, if one is not careful the cost of buying energy will be competing with rent. I have seen apartments that share prepaid meter and all parties involved agreed to only use energy /light during the night or weekend, so they disconnect from disco during day.
I was like there could be a better way to manage energy consumption. If you have an alternative way pls. share and let’s benefit from it.
How Do You Manage Energy Consumption At Home?
I am just curious with the disco tariff on energy consumption, if one is not careful the cost of buying energy will be competing with rent. I have seen apartments that share prepaid meter and all parties involved agreed to only use energy /light during the night or weekend, so they disconnect from disco during day.