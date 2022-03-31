“How I Sent My Troublesome First Wife Packing Peacefully”

My first wife got pregnant for me when she was in the university and i had just newly secured a job with a high paying firm. She was the daughter of a big businessman at the time and we were from a conservative society, so we had to sharply perform the marriage rites and settle her family handsomely because they accused me of impregnating their daughter before marriage and sought compensations.

Fast-forward to our marriage life, she started making life hell for me after the birth of our first son.

Hadiza was a real trouble maker and I was beginning to think I made a mistake marrying her, she would nag all day when she was pregnant and won’t cook meals at home or do domestic chores. In fact I spent most of the nights on empty stomach, my consolation being that she would put to bed one day. She would only have sex when she felt like doing it and it must have been after a good treat.

Things got worse after she put to bed. She complains that she spends the whole day caring for our young son that she can barely think about anything else.

She prefers to watch TV all day and spend her whole time on social media instead of cooking, doing dishes, , domestic chores or getting a job. She once asked me to prepare breakfast in bed for her on a Monday morning when I was supposed to get to work early for an appointment. I returned home that day hungry but she had refused to prepare food because I didn’t make her breakfast in bed. She was so engrossed in telemundo fantasies that she thought she could dictate what direction our marriage swings.

I got tired and decided to teach her a lesson

On this fateful night, she snored irritatingly like a pig in my room and accused me of snoring like a pig, stressing that I need urgent medical check up . I told her she would know who was snoring like a pig, and who needs medical checkup after i’m done with her.I left my room and went to sleep in the guest room.

The following day i left home for work without taking breakfast afterwhich i went to see my lawyer. I issued a court summon to my wife through a court clerk.

I was told, She couldn’t believe her eyes after she read through and discovered that i was seeking a divorce

She Refused to sign the papers and told the court clerk that i should kom and tell her with my mouth, stressing that she didn’t marry me through a letter. She said i should kom and give her the papers myself if I was man enough.

The court clerk said he tried cajoling her into signing the papers peacefully but she screamed “He is my husband, I can’t divorce him” and ran away with hot tears rolling down her cheek.

You know what happened next, i went straight to area command where my good friend works and left for home with 5 armed policemen.

In quick strides we searched for her and found her in her bedroom upstairs. She sat in the bed looking morose and jumped up fearfully when she saw us.

I pointed to her and told the men to escort her out of my house. Before she could say pim, one of the policeman a corporal, clamped handcuffs on her hand and told her to be cooperative as to follow them to the station. She protested very loudly and struggled to free herself, but it was too late, my mind was already made up. She ended up in tears making strong appeals to me but I kept a stony face. The policemen dragged my wife into the waiting van.

One of them came to me and asked to take her things along with her. I was shocked, because I bought everything in the house with my money. The sergeant kept his mouth shut when he saw the look on my face.

I gave him an address and asked him to drop my former wife in that address where her father lives.

Then I locked up the bungalow I bought for my 1st wife and joined my second wife in the estate.

