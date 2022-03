I have tasted only two cans of carbonated drink this year so far,one can of Pepsi and one can of Malt……Both in January

I went on a no Carbonated drinks in February and March so far i have struck to my promise

How many cans/bottles of carbonated drinks have you had so far this year??

Can you remember??

