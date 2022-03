I wrote jamb 5times,Not like i didn’t pass jamb those times….I did,just not given my desired course in d University….my dream was to study Medicine

After d fourth attempt,i gave up and decided to go for elect/elect Engineering

Did my jamb and got picked

I’m now in 500L in Olabisi Onabanjo University

How many times did you actually write jamb??

