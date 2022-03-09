How Much Do You Spend On Transportation Daily?

As fuel scarcity enters it’s 3rd week, how much do you have to spend on transport daily.

Thread for the carless people.

For me, I spend at least 250 to and from work.

Although in the morning I have to walk to the junction to reduce the cost of okada. From my house they’ll call 150-200 but if I walk small I can get it for 100 naira.

And I like walking in the morning, no hot sun just breeze and my thoughts.

On my way back in the afternoon, it’s like 150. 100 naira for Keke (used to be 50) to the same junction. Then 50 naira to my house cause I cannot walk under hot sun.

Total = N250. Daily, Monday to Friday.

When I realize how much I spend on TP, daily, weekly and monthly I can’t help but to shout!!!! But I’m sure some people own worse.

Please Share.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...