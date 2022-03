Good morning everyone! Please i need a little assistance from experienced individuals regarding how salary is calculated when one did not resume work on the 1st of a month.

I resumed work as a new staff on the 10th of march. Please how much would be deducted from my salary ? How is it calculated? I would appreciate a clear explanation, thank you.

