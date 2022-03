It is no longer news that there is “petrol scarcity” across cities in nigeria.

In abuja filling stations still sell at 165 per litre except NNPC that dispenses at 162 per litre.

So few days ago I went to Maraba(in Nasarawa state)a satellite town close to abuja,I saw a filling station selling and there was no queue.

Out of curiosity I drove in,only to discover the were selling 250 per litre.

How much do you buy in your location and where?.

