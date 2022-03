Good evening Nairalanmders, I wish to buy Kekenapep and give out as higher purchase.

Buying of the keke is about 1.04m, the truth is I am a bit confused how much the person should pay back in total at the end of the agreement.

How much should I charge him?

Pls this is important to me.

