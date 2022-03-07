‘How My Access Bank Account Was Cleared’

So on Thursday 3rd of march 2022, I came down from the Keke I had entered and realized my phone was missing, I quickly rushed back to the Keke to search but couldn’t find my phon. I asked the driver who told me he didn’t see it either and other passengers had left.

So another Keke driver who was there assisted me with his phone to call my line, it rang without response @ first I taught I forgot it where I was coming from until I got home and called but was told it wasn’t there then I realized I was either pick pocketed or the phone fell off from my pocket in the Keke.

I felt reluctant to call my bank to block my account because I felt my sim was secured because I had the sim and phone lock activated. So to me there’s no how my account can be accessed using my sim because of the sim lock but I was wrong.

I was intending to go retrieve my line on Monday but on Sunday I decided to access my email using another phone only to find out my account has been cleared without leaving a single dime.

I called Access bank customer service who confirmed my fears…..I asked them if I can have details of the account the monies were transferred to they told me it’s not traceable as the transaction was a cardless withdrawal using POS….I don’t understand how possible it is for the transaction not to be traceable, how cardless transaction can be initiated without pin or otp,is it possible for sim lock to be bypassed……I am still confused.

Please what could have happened in this case and how can I go about it?

