‘How My Pregnant Goat Surprised Me’ (Pictures)

I was really baffled by what my heavily pregnant goat did yesterday.

Actually, we have been keeping the goat and she put to bed early last year, a he goat or kid which has grown since them. We use to keep and confine both of them indoors untill the goat and it’s kid started showing the crave to step out and hustle to feed and play/mingle with thier likes. We started letting them out in the morning and by evening time, both will come back home and even if they meet the gate locked, they will be using thier limbs and heads to scratch on the gate as notice to us, until the gate is opened for them.

But gradually, they will go out and not come back home, untill after maybe several days, before you will see them. From days of remaining outside, it turned to weeks, while we were always keeping close watch on their whereabouts. Infact, the day I went out searching for them, immediately the she goat sighted me, she ran to me and followed me home while the kid later came back home to join the mother.

What actually shocked me yesterday was that, for over three weeks, the goats have been away from the house, but surprisingly on Wednesday morning, the pregnant goat came home, this time around in the morning, scratching her head and limbs seriously for the gate to be opened for her. Since it is unusual seeing the goat in the morning and because we were going out for work, my wife wanted to send it back to the fields, but the goat refused to go, instead it entered the compound.

We left for work and coming back home in the evening, lo and behold, the goat had given birth to two bouncing kids, hale and healthy. This really baffled me that a goat could know that she was in labour and she had the sense to come back to the house to give birth!!!

Honestly, when I got home, I have to clap for the goat. She gave me reasons to believe that goats, if properly cared for and tendered, can really act reasonably like human.

N.B. I will upload the picture of the goat and the kids later, when I get back home.

