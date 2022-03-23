How To Spot Toxic Work Places Before And During A Job Interview

In the light of the current trending Topic #horrible bosses on social media, I would love to give my take on how to spot red flags at workplaces before or during job interviews from my perspective as a Lawyer and Human capital manager.

1.Superfluous and Vague Job Descriptions: Personally,writing a job description for a job advert is usually to attract someone who can perform those duties to the best of their given abilities and qualifications. But when a job description begins to mention buzzwords like “do you get angry or upset when you lose a simple game with friends? Hated being in any other position than First position? Competed with siblings and friends on everything growing up? Good!!! we want you as our sales executive. Send In your applications to……”

Now this sounds fun and really catchy but if you look at it thoroughly,it is a pointer of a toxic workplace some of the times. As vague as the job description sounds, that is how your work roles duties are bound to become on starting the job.

You want to apply for a job with a specified job description and possibly specific SOP on resumption to work.

2. The Interview is Riddled with an Unclear picture of the Job rolea nd Work Environment : I would keep saying this, an interview is the portal to see everything you would be doing in the prospective organisation. Infact, it is called an interview because the employer and prospective employee are looking to see if they would be a great fit for the organisation.

While interviewing, ask questions about the organisation; about their work culture, their salary structure and frequency, talk about rewards, pension and hmo, and even their employee turn over rate. Dont be shy, I like bold interviewees.

It is bad enough when the hiring manager cannot even explain the responsibilities of the role to you and when finally employed, you would find yourself being the Receptionist, Accountant, Cleaner, Security guard and then the main role you were employed for, Graphic designer and God help you, you find out the employer hires and fires at will.

However,I understand the employer may not be truthful as to the turnover rate in organizational work culture. So do yourself a favour and go on LinkedIn, twitter, Facebook or Glassdoor, hunt down former amd current employees and ask for honest feedback as to the employee turnover rate and work culture.

3. The Employment contract: I have an acquaintance that gets paid her monthly salary on the third week of the next month. I mean, it was written in her employment letter and she signed on it in desperation.

I would advise that when given an offer letter and an employment contract which you should have within 2 weeks of your employment, be read thoroughly or given to a lawyer to read through and explained to you. You would be surprised the kind of clauses and words that could and would alter an original agreement without an unlearned eye noticing it.

In your employment contract, these following terms should be contained with no exception but not expansively mentioned:

a) Terms and duties of your contract, with your exact Job title in bold.

b)Remuneration and benefits

c) Work hours in bold. If there is overtime, it should be written and if its paid or unpaid, it should also be written.

d) Leave and (maternity leaves for females)

e) Probation.

f) Termination and notice, make sure it has a notice period and a right to terminate from both parties with salary in lieu of notice and other compensation benefits.

e) Anti slavery and Sexual Assault policy.

Note: your contract can be negotiated and should be negotiable. And if it helps, mention to the hiring manager your desire to give your employment contract to your lawyer to look through. It helps notify the employer of legal cover. If you know what I mean.

4.Pray to whatever you believe,that you don’t get employed by a demon boss and if you have already trapped, plan your exit and run for your life!!

I didn’t want this to be a boring read, please everyone can input on red flags at Job places,or job interviews and how to avoid them?

BTW, I’m a corporate lawyer with experience in Corporate practice, contracts(real estate contracts, probate administration included) and Human Resource management. My dm is open for business only. Thank you.

