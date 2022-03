Dear Nairalanders,

I received this SMS today:

You’re Selected For ED 3.0 Financial Empowerment Launch.

Time: 3:00pm

Date: Friday 11/3/22

Venue: E-Phoenix Hotel. 45, Aderemi Adeleye Street, Opposite Federal High Court, GRA Ilorin.

RN: ************

For Enquiries: 08143224304

NB: Make sure you don’t come late.

Please fellow nairalanders, how true is this? What is E.D. Financial Empowerment?

I need your help. It’s tomorrow…

