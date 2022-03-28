How Will You Cope If You Lose Your Job Or Source Of Income?

I strongly believe this is one of the hardest questions some people would want to ask themselves, but to the fact remains that we ought to be realistic.

I have met couple of guys who had lost their jobs , and it was not funny at all. They tend to be somewhat miserable.

It is never something anyone would wish for their enemies. Even the ones who have managed to build their own houses are not equally spared as I recently met one and had this great pity on him .

Even to my enemies, I would not want to see them in such state as reality always dawns on people when they experience retrenchment. Most people could tell you one thousand and one ways they would have improved their lives if given a second chance, but the truth is it’s like comparing theory with practical. Both can never be the same.

Everyone cannot be an entrepreneur hence I would advise we all go into it.

Now to my question, how would you practically avoid this miserable state especially if you are earning now, or how have you avoided it in the past?

