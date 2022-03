Hello Nairalanders,

In my area, Ilorin, Kwara State where I stay, we do have at least 12hrs power supply everyday. But these days, we haven’t had light up to 30mins for the past two days.

This has been happening for two weeks now. It has affected me badly. How’s power supply in your area? What is this government doing about it?

This is frustrating to say the least.

