‘I Am 30, Unmarried And Unhappy At My Job’

Good day Nairalander. I’m single, 30 years old. I studied agriculture related course at University level, and I presently worked in that field and I earned about 120k monthly.

I feel unfulfilled and I’m lacking interest day after day. The unfulfillment brewed mostly from my bosses egoistic and narcissistic approach to his employee, the insane working hours, and the lack of liberty, and most importantly, I feel I could do better. Now I have a meagre 2 million naira saved up, small? I know. Buy I’d like to pursue my passion in tech albeit from ground zero.

Now my dilemma is:

1. Seeing that I’m old and already past my prime for a career change at 30 yrs old, does a pursue of another career make sense?

2. Knowing that 2 million is small and would not last long. Does is it make sense to just up and leave?

3. I have a small biz I ideal which I feel could give me close to 50k monthly, but thing is, this is Nigeria and I might be wrong.

4. Should I just suck it up and continue for another year or two? Everyone I asked seems to think I should.

P,S. I worked 12 hours a day and its impossible I merge the two together.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...