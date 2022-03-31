I Am In A Dilemma, Please Help!

Good day landers, I would like to hear your opinion on this matter bothering me for days now.

I am faced with choosing between working in one of the breweries here in onitsha as a casual for 35k monthly and traveling to abuja be with an uncle who is into metal fabrication ( welding, painting and general sales of his product).

Thing is, if I am to stay here in onitsha…I have planned to save up 100-150k before next year to start a business my mom is currently into and she’s doing pretty well in it .

While if I am to stay with this uncle in abuja, he agreed on teaching me basics of his profession like paint spraying with machine, and he also promised to set me up with trade in the welding industry as time goes on, but I will be placed on monthly salary after I must have learnt the painting process and stuff, ( mind you, his proposed salary is between 20-30k monthly).

My brothers and sisters, is welding something that can guarantee a good future in this present state of the country? Does it worth my time as a guy in his late 20’s? Should I just continue with my 7-5 job ?

I have until 5th of april to decide. Thanks for your time.

