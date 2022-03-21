I Am Not A Politician, I Am Repaying Tinubu For His Generosity – Kanu

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PymOjh5htc

I’m Repaying Tinubu’s Generosity -Football Legend, Kanu

Former Super Eagles player, Kanu Nwankwo, has explained his reasons for participating in the activities lined up to celebrate the 70th birthday of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Kanu and other former players’ visit to Tinubu on Saturday had sparked reactions on social media.

Addressing the concerns, Kanu said, “People are talking, please pay attention. I’m not a politician, I’m a footballer and a proud one, I’m a legend. I know what is good and what is not good. 22 years ago, Kanu heart Foundation was looking people to help us. We got only three governors. Ahmed Tinubu was one of them. He gave the Foundation money to start up. He supported us. And now, it’s his 70th birthday. Why not, we also have to come and support him.”

Credit: Instagram| kingkanu4

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...