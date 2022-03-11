‘I Am Now The Governor Of Ebonyi State’ – PDP’s Idu Igariwey Declares (Pix)

“I am Now The Governor Of Ebonyi State” – PDP’s Idu Igariwey Declares

By Wisdom Nwedene

The Peoples Democratic Party nominee, Hon. Idu Igariwey has declared himself Governor of Ebonyi State following a court order that Governor David Nweze Umahi and his Deputy, Barrister Eric Kelechi Igwe should vacate office.

In a statement obtained by IGBERE TV, Igariwey said In the eye of the law, that he Igariwey and Chief Fred Udogu, are the recognised Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, respectively, effective the 8th day of March 2022.

He noted that Umahi and his deputy still parade themselves as if they still occupy those offices.

According to him, “this is, to say the very least, contemptuous of the clear orders of a court of competent jurisdiction. We recognise the fact that former Governor David Umahi has a right of appeal.”

“However, until the entire appeal process is exhausted, and in the absence of any order staying the operation of Justice Ekwo’s Judgment, Mr Umahi remains sacked, a former Governor, who should desist from any conduct that threatens the peace of Ebonyi State, or diminishes over constitutional democracy.”

” I and my Deputy would like to thank our great party, the PDP, and our stakeholders from Ebonyi State, for the honour of submitting our names to INEC. We feel honoured, and assure the party and Ebonyians, that the task of redeeming and rescuing Ebonyi State from former Governor Dave Umahi’s brigandage and misrule, is a mission that must be quickly accomplished.”

IGBERE TV recalls that Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, sacked Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and his Deputy, Dr Eric Kelechi Igwe, following their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo, held that the total number of 393, 042 votes governor Umahi secured during the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Ebonyi state, belonged to the PDP and same could not be legally transferred to the APC.

Source : https://igberetvnews.com/1416335/now-governor-ebonyi-state-pdps-idu-igariwey-declares/

