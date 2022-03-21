I AM OPTIMISTIC OBIANO WILL SOON BE RELEASED- SOLUDO

By Christian ABURIME

Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, Anambra State Governor has expressed hope that former Governor Willie Obiano who is currently being detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, will soon be released by the commission

Governor Soludo expressed this optimism during a Thanksgiving service held at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Isuofia

Governor Soludo described the embattled former Governor as a good man who did his best in Anambra State.

It will also be recalled that in his inaugural speech during his Inauguration, Soludo has also at that occasion paid glowing tribute to former Governor Willie Obiano describing him as an honourable gentleman and a leader [/b]

Former Governor Willie Obiano who was arrested by EFCC on the night of Thursday, March 17, is being investigated on a number of alleged embezzlement of funds which are yet to be proven.

Obiano who enjoys massive support in Anambra State is largely credited as one Governor Anambra has produced that has improved the infrastructural development of the State significantly.

It was his regime that built the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport rated as one of the best Airports in the country.

This singular achievement was also commended by former President Olusegun Obasanjo during his visit to the State[/b]



https://www.facebook.com/100062748128001/posts/393413332760268/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...