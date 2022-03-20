These three words so simple yet so difficult.

These three words can make this world so beautiful, can prevent wars, can prevent break ups, can mend a broken heart… I can go on and on to elucidate on how powerful these three simple words can be. In fact, these are the most powerful words in the world.

Saying “I’m sorry” does not diminish your self worth, it does not mean you are weak or incompetent and you don’t have to feel humiliated when you say i am sorry.

We all make mistakes. Nobody is perfect and this is why believers in GOD always ask for forgivesness from him every now and then so if we can be humble enough to admit how weak we are and ask for forgiveness from him then why do we feel we are perfect towards a fellow human?

The take home here is that emotionally strong people with very healthy self esteem do not find it difficult to say sorry but in actual fact, when you find it difficult to say I AM SORRY, it is a strong sign that something is wrong with you and you definitely have a very low self esteem.

Now here is the shocker… Do you know that saying i am sorry is not only when you are convinced you have done wrong?… In fact when you have no clue of what you did wrongly, you should still apologize if people tell you they are offended by what you did to them even when you believe you are absolutely innocent.

So i have pondered over these words in relation to human interaction and i have come to this conclusion…

That until you mature to the point where you are able to say these three words to anyone who tells you that h/she is offended by your actions or in-actions without trying to explain to them why they should not be offended or defend your actions, you should never bother going into any purposeful union be it friendship, dating or marriage.

Learn to sincerely say i am sorry even when you are not wrong and you will live peacefully with anybody.

Hope this helps.

