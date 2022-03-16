‘I Finally Helped My Birthgiver Get To The Hospital’

My post got to front page yesterday, it’s still in my profile if you want to re-live it.

Let me tell you something real quick, learn to count your blessings accurately, if you come out of a very warm and functional family, you are BLESSED beyond deserved! Some of us wished we never even surfaced because it’s obviously better than having to go through what we are going through on the daily basis!!

I posted yesterday out of sheer ANGER, RESENTMENT AND VENGEANCE. I was insulted yesterday, of course, what was I expecting anyways Everybody just started emphasizing on the curse she was spewing at me and the fact that I do not have a choice but to be degrade myself to her every demand simply because she is my mother, but absolutely nobody paid attention to what I have achieved, I clearly stated out where I helped my immediate younger brother to good heights with his artistic processes!!

It looked as though my mother’s curse on me was more important than the impact I’m making to everyone around me simply because she is my mother, I will not hesitate to add that I know all this support is very tagged to the fact that my mother is a WOMAN!! And as such, she should be more important than every other thing I have to say! Nobody cared about ME, my wellbeing, nobody even wanted to pay attention to the awful things she has done which I clearly mentioned too though, nobody paid attention to the fact that I helped my brother gather connections in the US, UK and currently INDIA, NOBODY!!

That’s exactly what the world looks like gentlemen, if you are a man reading this, you should know the take aways you should do!!

Still Typing…

TheGidRedpiller:

I gave her the money she would need to get herself sorted out in the hospital today.

I just walked in the house, dropped the N100,000 cash on the table where she would clearly see it, and walked out immediately. She shouldn’t be expecting me to greet, at this point, she is no longer a mother figure to me, I felt like I was just helping some random person in need on the street, no pressure!

As for her curses, well, I didn’t see the money on the table this morning, so basically, she accepted help from a cursed soul.

I appreciate everyone that took my situation very likely yesterday and the ones who even tried reaching out to me personally, I really do appreciate, you guys are the real KINGS around here.

I am a damaged person, believe me, I know, the redpill however is the only the that gave me the insight to everything I was going through, I am toxic, I get, but at least I have a good cause, I’m just a young man that has gone through a whole lot, and is currently still going through hell mentally, psychologically and socially!!

My life is looking like I’m supposed to be traumatized in every way, first of, I was molested as a young boy by A WOMAN, and then I have the worst woman the world can ever breed as a biological mother, so basically, I was born CURSED!! what then is the DIFFERENCE

I have given her the money, she won, but whatever….

I’m waiting for the doctor’s report tonight.

Still Typing…

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...