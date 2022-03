My cousin sister who went to study her masters just came back home with her husband to be, she introduced him to my parents and the are making arrangements already for introduction. But, I have had a one night stand with him while he was in Nigeria in the club, in the rest room for that matter and he paid me.

Should I tell my sister the kind of man she is about to marry ? The guy did not even recognize me, I guess he has done it to a lot . BL should I save my sister or mind my business?

