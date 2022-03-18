‘I Just Downgraded My DSTV After Feeling Cheated’

I’m a staunch chelsea fan. I hardly miss a Chelsea match. About 5months ago I bought DStv and subscribed for the compack package for 7900 + other changes making it 8k. And I ve been doing this since Nov.

However, to my disappointment I couldn’t watch chelsea’s champion league matches against lille. I also discovered that DStv compack package doesn’t show other english teams games in the champions league. For instance the compack package didn’t show Man City vs Sporting, didn’t show Man U vs Atl Madrid and also didn’t show liverpool match as well. Immediately I realized it makes no sense to me staying in that package. So I downgraded to DStv yanga.

I bought DStv because I was told that with the compack package I would be able to watch all Chelsea games. But I kind of feel disappointed that after paying 8k I’ve to still visit the viewing center to watch my match.

Besides I hardly ever have time for TV except when it’s match time

Besides I ended up discovering a nice viewing center in area with a very big screen and mature audience.

So good for me

Just wondering if there are others too who feel they aren’t getting value for money

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...