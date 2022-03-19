‘I Just Found Out That My Husband Has 2 Kids With His Spiritual Mother’s Daughter’

I just found out that my husband has two children. The mummy of his kids is his spiritual mother’s daughter. They call each other sister and brother.

My husband has been using social media to do other things as well. He had an affair six months after our marriage. He recently had a baby with her six months ago. She is living with a guy and calling him husband. All of my husband’s outside brothers and sisters know; except for history sisters that share the same mummy and daddy. I don’t know if the spiritual mummy knows about it.

My husband has been riding her around in our car calling her his wife and introducing her to Apostles, pastors, etc. When we married we were told that committing a duty is punished up to seven years.

The gentleman does not even know. I need advice on what to do. He has been telling other women to come to Nigeria and marry him.

Apparently he is scamming people. It will be frown upon if the mummy amd daddy of the woman finds out that he married me traditionally and we had a white wedding. I remember now two months before we got married hearing a lady making noises on the phone. I should have known better.

Advice please.

